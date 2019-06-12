Brazos Bend Park to remain closed

Brazos Bend State Park will remain closed to the public for a little while longer.

According to a release from Texas Parks and Wildlife, the park was scheduled to reopen on June 18, but will remain closed through at least July 1.

“We felt very confident that we would be able to re-open the park on June 18, but all the hard work put into cleaning the park of flood debris came to a halt,” Assistant Park Superintendent Jason Castle, said. “On June 6, a powerful windstorm knocked down many trees, most of which have fallen directly on trails. Our focus has now been redirected toward getting the trails cleared of these fallen trees.”

Castle said the powerful winds not only reset debris, but also uprooted very large trees.

For more information about Brazos Bend State Park, visit www.brazosbend.org or Texas Parks & Wildlife on the web at www.tpwd.state.tx.us, or join the park’s Facebook fan site.

