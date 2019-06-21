Brazos Bend Park to reopen ahead of schedule

There is good news for those who like to frequent Brazos Bend State Park, which plans to reopen June 26.

Closed since May 8 because of flooding of the Brazos River, the park’s reopening date was pushed back earlier this month because of a June 6 thunderstorm that knocked down 20 large trees. Park officials recently targeted July 1 as the reopening date but said in a news release Friday that it is now scheduled to open a few days sooner.

The park was able to coordinate assistance from other crews within the agency to help with recovery, which put the park team ahead of schedule.

“Our number one priority is public safety. We want to be certain that we are providing both a safe environment and a quality park experience before we reopen the park to public use,” park superintendent Chris Bishop said.

For more information about Brazos Bend State Park, visit brazosbend.org or Texas Parks & Wildlife on the web at www.tpwd.state.tx.us.