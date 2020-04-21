Bridging the gap: George connecting community virtually during pandemic

Communication has been at a premium for many residents of Fort Bend County as they stay hunkered down at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s highest-ranking elected official is using technology to try to shrink that gap between community members and connect one of the United States’ fastest-growing counties. So far, the reviews appear positive.

Earlier this month, County Judge KP George held virtual town-hall meetings with Fort Bend’s school leaders and then COVID-19 Mental Health Task Force leader Dr. Asim Shah, who discussed mental health during the pandemic. George also released customized video messages to constituents who celebrated Passover, Easter and the Hindu holiday Hanuman Jayanti.

“Communication was always a priority for me,” George said Monday. “Under the circumstances, I thought this happened to be the best way to communicate with people of our community now and moving forward.”

More than 1,000 viewers tuned into the two town halls, with more than 400 of them submitting questions during the webcast. George has conducted dozens of video conferences over the last six weeks using Zoom, which offers online chat services through a cloud-based, peer-to-peer software platform and is used for tele-conferencing, telecommuting, distance education and more.

“The best thing to do is one-on-one, looking them in the eye and talking to them. This is something we are pursuing to perfect,” George said. “We don’t think everything was perfect, and we are learning each time we do things – and people are responding to it.”

In addition to the virtual town halls, George has utilized the technology for conferences with federal, state and local leaders such as Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford, who said George’s method has been a boon to residents and leaders alike.

“Missouri City values its partnership with elected officials across the region, including leaders at the national and state level and those in Fort Bend and Harris Counties,” Ford said. “The virtual conference calls that I and staff members have participated in over the past two months are essential to providing us with information and resources that benefit our citizens and stakeholders.”

For some residents, the sentiment appears the same.

“This was a great idea and forum for the public and Fort Bend County,” Twyla Hynes commented during the town hall with school superintendents.

And though George said there remain some kinks to be worked out, he believes the endeavor can help provide residents a sense of community. From one town hall to the next, he said his team is also constantly evaluating settings and communication methods in efforts to streamline the service.

Ultimately, George said, the effort is about providing a sense of unity through communication during a scary period for residents.

“This is a trying time – people are concerned and confused,” he said. “So we wanted to provide the best communication we can give to them. Along the way, we will be looking at how we can improve it to make it better.”

As citizens, business owners and schools deal with the fallout of COVID-19, George said he would like to make virtual town halls a weekly occurrence during the pandemic, depending on the availability of the appropriate leaders to help keep residents up to date on community happenings.

“Bringing everybody together is the key,” he said. “In this pandemic, information is changing every second and every minute, so something we said last week may not be the best information available this week.”

Moreover, George said even after the pandemic passes, virtual teleconferencing will become a necessary staple of future communication. From education to business and everything in between, George said virtual meetings are the way of the future.

He’s putting Fort Bend on the front line.

“Even though we don’t know what the end will look like, we are going to look at communication very differently (after this event). … Our methods are going to change,” he said. “We always welcome communication. In many cases we have an answer, and if we don’t have it we will go find it for you. Whatever communications with which our residents feel welcome, we are open to it.”

Ultimately, George knows Fort Bend County’s strength remains in its numbers.

So whatever he must do to keep more than 830,000 citizens connected, well-informed and safe, nothing is out of play.

“Tough times never last, but tough people do,” he said. “We are tough people.”