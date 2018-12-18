Bring a Blanket Sunday scheduled for Jan. 13

Local churches are sponsoring a “Bring-A-Blanket Sunday” on Jan. 13 and would like to invite the community to participate by donating a new or gently used blanket to be distributed to the homeless.

Blankets can be dropped off at the following participating churches: St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church – 4747 Sienna Parkway; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – 8333 Scanlan Trace E; The Harvest United Methodist Church – 9029 Sienna Ranch Road; and Unitarian Universalist Church – Thoreau – Richmond Campus.