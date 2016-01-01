Bring it on!

Jose Altuve (27) celebrates George Springs (partially obscured) while Alex Bregman, left, and Carlos Corea (1) come up to bat during the Houston Astros’ second game of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox. The Astros won that series and defeated the New York Yankees in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series to earn the team’s second trip to the World Series. The Astros will face the Los Angeles Dodgers there Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Minute Maid Park on Friday for the next three games in the best of seven series. (Photo by Joe Southern)