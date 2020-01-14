Bronco boys, girls sit atop district standings

Following a less than auspicious start to the girls basketball season, the Bush Lady Broncos have rebounded to make a statement that they’re one of the teams to beat in District 20-6A.

The school’s boys team has done the same.

The Lady Broncos won both district matchups last week, scoring victories over Kempner and Ridge Point to remain undefeated in league play. By way of their Jan. 10 win over Ridge Point, Bush (13-10, 5-0 district) overtook the Lady Panthers (17-7, 4-1) for 20-6A’s top spot.

Bush has now won five straight games and six of its last seven. Senior Arianna Sturdivant led the Lady Broncos with a double-double in their 44-29 win over Kempner on Jan. 7, scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Jaiden Eaton led the Cougars with 12 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Dulles Lady Vikings (13-8, 4-1) also went undefeated last week, with wins over Clements and Travis. Nya Threatt poured in 20 points for Dulles in its Jan. 7 win over Travis, while Teniola Kuyinu secured a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Four Lady Vikings scored in double figures in the Jan. 10 victory over Clements, led by Kaylie Johnson’s 15 points.

Kempner (7-16, 2-3) bounced back from the loss to Bush to beat Elkins 63-44 on Jan. 10. Lauren Hatch paced the Lady Cougars with 14 points and six rebounds in the win.

It was a strong week for the Bush boys team as well as the Broncos (16-8, 3-0) took home two victories, including a 68-61 double overtime thriller over Ridge Point (16-7, 2-1).

The undefeated week vaulted the Bush boys into a first-place tie atop 20-6A along with Travis (19-5, 3-0), who enjoyed victories over Dulles and Austin last week.

Clements (7-12, 2-1) also pushed its way into the early 20-6A conversation with a 2-0 week, scoring victories over Elkins and Dulles to move into a tie for second place alongside Ridge Point.

Meanwhile, the Stafford Spartans defeated Bay City and Needville last week to improve to 17-9 on the season and 2-0 in District 25-4A action. By virtue of that undefeated week, the Spartans moved into Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ most recent Class 4A rankings at No. 22.

Below are the results for last week’s games involving area teams:

GIRLS

Jan. 7

Dulles 57, Travis 40

Bush 44, Kempner 29

Ridge Point 85, Austin 35

Foster 45, Willowridge 27

Shadow Creek 80, Marshall 25

Jan. 10

Stafford 61, Needville 48

Dulles 73, Clements 39

Bush 69, Ridge Point 60

Kempner 63, Elkins 44

Shadow Creek 68, Hightower 51

BOYS

Jan. 6

Stafford 58, Bay City 54

Jan. 7

Ridge Point 83, Austin 36

Bush 47, Kempner 42

Clements 56, Elkins 52

Foster 69, Willowridge 51

Travis 54, Dulles 47

Shadow Creek 71, Marshall 61

Jan. 10

Bush 68, Ridge Point 61 (2 OT)

Travis 69, Austin 49

Elkins 51, Kempner 43

Clements 43, Dulles 39

Shadow Creek 86, Hightower 74

Willowridge 57, Marshall 55