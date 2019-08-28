Broncos seeking consistency entering 2019

The 2018 season started with a bang for Bush as it won the first five games.

The year then ended with a clunk as the Broncos lost their final five games to miss the postseason, taking a step back from a 7-2 showing in 2017.

Head coach Allen Aldridge said maintaining an even keel is the key for the Broncos to turn from promising competitor to District 20-6A playoff contender.

“We had some new guys coming in and starting for the very first time last year, so it just wasn’t consistent throughout the year,” Aldridge said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

The star of Bush’s show figures to be athlete Kenneth Phillips, who gave a verbal commitment to Texas A&M in July. The senior will play all over the field on both sides of the ball for the Broncos as the situation dictates – from Wildcat quarterback to defensive end and even some safety work.

“He’ll do everything for us,” Aldridge said. “He’s our go-to guy for sure.”

Though Phillips might be where all eyes lead, the Broncos have more weapons to deploy. Three-year starter Cameron McMillan will try to breathe life into the Broncos’ attack, which averaged about 25 points per game last season. Though McMillan is a running back by trade, Aldridge said the senior will play all over the field in 2019.

After getting his feet wet last season as part of two-quarterback system, senior Jaden Pete will get his chance to run the offense behind center this season.

“He’s improved a lot, because he’s getting all the reps, so we’re going to be depending on him a lot this year,” Aldridge said.

However, everything starts up front, and Aldridge hopes experience will breed success when the 20-6A gauntlet begins.

“Our offensive line is really young, but we like it,” he said. “Hopefully these first three non-district games will help get them ready so we can make that run.”

Defensively, the Broncos’ secondary looks to be a driving force for a young defense heading into the season, spearheaded by senior cornerback Matthew Andrews.

“We’re just looking for consistency on both sides of the ball, and I think special teams will be key for our success this year,” Aldridge said. “We’re an attacking and gap-control defense. We want to get after the ball, so you’re going to see us flying around. That’s just what we do.”

The Broncos begin their season at 7 p.m. Thursday with a road game against Rosenberg Terry.