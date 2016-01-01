Brothers earn Eagle Scout rank

Sugar Land’s Boy Scout Troop 441 recently added two new Eagle Scouts to its ranks, brothers Christopher and Mark ZumMallen.

Troop 441 is sponsored by Christ Church Sugar Land. The troop was founded in 1989 and has over 145 Eagle Scouts to date.

In order to earn the Eagle award, a Scout must complete 21 or more merit badges; learn numerous useful skills such as first aid, orienteering and knot tying; participate in many outdoor adventures; and complete an Eagle project for the benefit of the community – all while demonstrating leadership and character.

Christopher, 17, led an Eagle project to build and install receptacles for Sugar Land Parks Department at Colony Bend Park.

Mark, 15, led his Eagle project on behalf of Fort Bend Family Promise, creating benches and an outdoor garden space at their new location in Missouri City as a memorial to trustee Mary Lou Coltharp.

Christopher completed all Eagle requirements in February, Mark in August. They had a combined Eagle ceremony on Nov. 27.

Both scouts joined the program as Tiger Cub Scouts (first grade); they have been active in scouting for over 10 years. Both Eagle scouts attend Kempner High School and are active in fine arts groups and academic honor societies in addition to scouting.