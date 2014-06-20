Brown-Baker Engagement
Dale and Katie Brown of Houston, Texas are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Denise Elizabeth, to James Daniel Baker, son of Al and Mary Carmen Baker of Sugar Land, Texas.
The bride and groom are 2007 graduates of Stephen F. Austin High School in Sugar Land.
The future bride graduated with honors from Texas Tech University Health Science Center in 2011 with a BS in Nursing and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. In 2016, she graduated from TTUHSC with a Masters in Nursing from the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner program. Denise is a nurse at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
The prospective groom graduated with honors from Texas State University in 2011 with a BA in Criminal Justice and was an active member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. James is a police officer with the Houston Police Department.
The couple will exchange vows in November and reside in Houston following their wedding.