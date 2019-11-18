Buffaloes dismantle Port Neches-Groves in bi-district win

Marshall’s mantra all season has been staying in the moment and taking care of business as it works its way back toward the state championship game in Arlington, where the Buffaloes fell just short of a state title last season.

They are now one game closer to their goal after a dominating opening weekend in the UIL playoffs.

The Buffaloes took control early and led wire-to-wire in taking down Port Neches-Groves 48-14 in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game Friday night at Hall Stadium in Missouri City. Two first-half touchdown runs from highly touted recruit Devon Achane helped Marshall (10-1) take a 21-7 lead into halftime before putting the pedal to the metal in the second half and pulling away.

Achane rushed for four touchdowns on the night, while quarterback Malik Hornsby added three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) as the dynamic backfield duo had one of their most prolific games of the season. Achane, a senior, has now rushed for 25 touchdowns on the season and has hit pay dirt 97 times during his illustrious career at Marshall.

The Buffaloes were the only area team to advance past last week’s first round. Marshall now faces an area-round clash with A&M Consolidated (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Cy Fair ISD’s Pridgeon Stadium.

Below is last week’s bi-district playoff scoreboard for games involving the area’s teams:

Nov. 14

Mayde Creek 27, Bush 21

Tompkins 35, Travis 28

Nov. 15

Katy 35, Ridge Point 28

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Stafford 21

Crosby 70, Willowridge 42

Marshall 48, Port Neches-Groves 14

Nov. 16

Taylor 51, Elkins 41

Porter 21, Hightower 17