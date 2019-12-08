Buffalos loose but focused ahead of state semifinal

The Marshall Buffalos are one win away from getting another shot at a state championship.

Watching them earlier this week however, you would think it’s the first practice of spring ball as opposed to the lead-up toward their biggest game of the season.

Amidst the crashing of pads and ear-splitting whistles during drills, the jovial bunch couldn’t have looked more carefree ahead of a state semifinal clash with Boerne-Champion at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Whether it was stars Malik Hornsby or Devon Achane cracking jokes to loosen the tension or coaches letting kids be kids, the atmosphere was simultaneously upbeat yet fully aware of the task at hand.

The hard work never ceases, but neither does the levity that pervaded Monday’s practice according to the players.

“This is a family over here,” senior linebacker/defensive Quincy Blair said. “We just go out there and get after it.”

In continuing its march toward Arlington, where Marshall lost in the state final a year ago, it righted its only wrong of the 2019 regular season last Saturday and proved that beating a great team twice is a tall task – especially a team with the star power like the Buffs possess.

Marshall took down District 11-5A archrival Manvel 40-10 in a Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon at Freedom Field in Alvin, earning a state semifinal berth for the second consecutive season behind more than 400 total yards from Hornsby and a stout defense.

Playing in their fifth state quarterfinal in eight years, the Buffalos (13-1) avenged their only loss of the regular season to continue their march toward AT&T Stadium and a hopeful state championship. They will continue their quest next week when they take on District 14-5A runner-up Boerne Champion (13-1).

Earlier this year, Hornsby was the first Buffalo to be selected to play in the All American Bowl, and now has a chance to be part of more history. With a win Saturday, the Buffs would advance to the state title game for the second straight year – a first in the program’s illustrious history.

“This has been a really good journey (for our team). To go back-to-back would be a great thing for our community and the school,” Hornsby said with a smile on his face after practice Monday. “It’s a great feeling to (potentially) do something that hasn’t been done at this school before.”

After throwing for just 65 yards and his first two interceptions of the season last week against Huntsville, Hornsby bounced back to complete 8 of 14 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against Manvel. He also added 135 yards on the ground to pace Marshall’s offense, which lit up a Maverick defense that came in giving up just over 18 points per contest.

The senior has now accounted for 3,060 yards and 39 touchdowns on the season. Brandon Tryon caught one of Hornsby’s strikes, while Jamaal Ulmer caught the other.

As usual, though, Saturday was far from a one-man show. Running back Devon Achane rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon and has now reached the end zone at least three times in each of Marshall’s four playoff games. He has now accounted for 44 touchdowns on the season, and 111 total scores during his three seasons at Marshall.

On the other side of the ball, the Buffalos stifled a normally potent Manvel attack. The Mavericks possessed the highest-scoring offense in 11-5A, averaging more than 52 points per game entering last weekend’s contest. However, Marshall showed why it has allowed the fewest points in 11-5A this year (11.6 per game) in holding Manvel to its lowest scoring output of the season while forcing two turnovers.

It was the first time all year the Mavericks had not scored at least 38 points in a game.

“We just come out to dominate, it doesn’t matter what they’ve scored (before). We just focus on the fundamentals. That’s really what we base our program off of,” Blair said. “We just made sure that we did all the little things right – going through every play knowing what we had to do in order to get the job done.”