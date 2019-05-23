Builders unveil new models for Heritage Park in Sienna Plantation

Seven builders recently unveiled 10 model homes in Sienna Plantation’s new Heritage Park neighborhood, accompanied by a grand opening “TexFest” in May.

The new model home park showcased designs by Chesmar Homes, Lennar, M/I Homes, Meritage Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes and Westin Homes. Homes are priced from the low $200,000s to the mid $400,000s. Both Newmark and Chesmar are opening multiple models in Heritage Park. Newmark’s two models feature floor plans for homes situated on 45- and 50-foot homesites. Three model homes will highlight Chesmar’s designs for single-family homes built on 45-foot properties and townhomes designed for 28-foot homesites. M/I Homes also will build on 45-foot homesites, while Lennar and Perry will join Newmark in offering homes on 50-foot properties. Westin and Meritage will offer larger homes on 60-foot homesites.

“All of the new model homes are spectacular,” said Alvin San Miguel, general manager of Sienna Plantation. “There are floor plans to fit every lifestyle and budget. We believe that once buyers see what is available to them in the form of home designs and amenities, Sienna Plantation will be their first choice.”

Heritage Park is projected to bring 600 homesites to Texas’ top-selling master-planned community. Currently, 15 builders have opened 21 model homes in Sienna Plantation, with pricing from the $250,000s to more than $1 million.