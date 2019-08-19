Burglary suspect could be connected to multiple area incidents

Detectives from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a suspect they say stole $20,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Richmond store earlier this month.

The man could be linked to similar burglaries in the Houston area.

Deputies responded to a call in the 7700 block of West Grand Parkway South just before 4 a.m. Aug. 4 after an eyeglass store was burglarized, according to the FBCSO. Police say 79 pairs of sunglasses – brands ranging from Prada to Versace to Armani – were stolen overnight.

Surveillance footage from the store showed a late-model white Honda Civic pull up just after 3 a.m. and a male suspect enter the store. Police described him as having a thin build and thin mustache, wearing a navy blue and gray Astros baseball cap and with different-colored surgical gloves. According to police, the suspect also has a rosary and cross tattoo on the back of his left hand.

“He was in and out in about three minutes,” said the store owner, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s something that happened, and I just want to forget about it.”

The FBCSO said the suspect may have targeted similar businesses in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. Fulshear Police Department Captain Mike McCoy said last week that he believes the suspect in the Richmond burglary is the same man suspected in a similar incident in Fulshear a week later.

Fulshear PD said in a Facebook post that a suspect driving a white Honda sedan with no front license plate pulled into the strip center located in the 6600 block of FM 1463 during the early morning hours of Aug. 11. The post said the suspect, wearing an Astros cap, dark long-sleeved shirt, jeans and gloves, shattered the front door to Elevate Vision Care, quickly made entry and stole several pairs of frames and sunglasses before leaving.

A Today’s Vision location near the Houston Heights also was burglarized the morning of Aug. 11, according to the Houston Police Department. The owner, Dr. Esther Kovacs, said surveillance video showed a man drive up in a white sedan, throw a rock through the front door to gain entry and steal about 200 pairs of frames and sunglasses within the span of a few minutes. Kovacs said the man was wearing a light-colored shirt, jeans and a cap and had a rosary and cross tattooed on his left hand.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the burglaries is encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.