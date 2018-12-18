Bush High School team named state finalist in Samsung contest

Bush High School students Ivanie Leslie, Nolan Nguyen, Noel Obi, Ayah Said are advancing to the 2018 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The students form a STEM team, coached by their former Crockett Middle School teacher Richard Embrick, that has been named a finalist in the nationwide competition. Their team is one of five in the state and among 250 across the nation to advance in the competition.

Finalists are chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect communities by using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning. The Bush team’s project focuses on an aging population and its need for safety and preventative healthcare technologies.

“The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest showcases the talents of student innovators who are identifying and addressing issues impacting their individual communities,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “We are inspired by the desire of these students to ignite lasting change in their communities and look forward to seeing how their STEM projects unfold in the coming months.”

With $2 million in technology on the line, the 250 state finalists were to submit a lesson plan by Dec. 10 detailing how students will execute the proposed STEM project and how it addresses the identified community issue.

The Bush team will join Texas teams from UT Tyler University Academy, Del Valle Middle School, Science and Engineering Magnet High School and Harmony School of Excellence at the national competition.

“I am so proud of the students and the hard work they have done to get this far in the state and national levels of the competition. I am equally honored and humbled to represent FBISD and lead the team in competition against these great STEM schools,” said Embrick.

Embrick coached the team while they were students at Crockett. He continues to mentor the students as they advance to various STEM competitions. By submitting the team project idea, Embrick was awarded a Samsung tablet in recognition of his team achieving state finalist status. He will use the tablet to continue to enrich STEM learning at Crockett. The team also has the opportunity to advance through the contest to win additional prizes and educational opportunities.

From the 250 state finalists, 50 state winners will be selected to submit a video of their project in action. For achieving state winner status, 40 of those schools will receive a $20,000 Samsung technology package, including a Samsung video kit to produce their video. The remaining 10 schools will progress as national finalists in the competition. The 10 national finalists will attend a Pitch Event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. The 10 finalists will also have an opportunity to receive an additional $10,000 Samsung technology package as the winner of the Community Choice Award. The general public will be invited to elect one winner for that award. For achieving national finalist status, seven of the national finalists will receive a $50,000 Samsung technology package. The remaining three finalists will advance to the national winner stage with each receiving $100,000 in classroom Samsung technology and supplies.