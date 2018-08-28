Bush may have the best defense in the district

Bush will rely on its defense this season as the Broncos seek to match or improve on last year’s 6-1 district record.

“Our strength is our defense particularly our secondary. Erick Young and Jamal Morris may be the best defensive backs in the state. Because of them, we like to blitz a lot, send five or six people at the quarterback, and let our defensive backs cover the receivers,” Bush head coach Allen Aldridge said.

Both Young and Morris worked hard this summer to improve their games.

“I really worked on improving my game over the summer. I worked out and played seven on seven against some of the best receivers in the nation,” Young said. “I like it when we blitz. We have been doing it a lot the past two seasons, so I am used to playing one on one.”

“This summer, I improved my speed and my off-man technique. I can play corner, but I prefer safety. I just like being a ball hawk and being on top of everything.

I watch film, and if I see the quarterback giving away tendencies I will key on him.

Or if a receiver is giving away tendencies, I will key on him,” Morris said.

The Broncos will have a new quarterback this season.

“Dante Jones is our quarterback. He is a sophomore, so he will take his bumps along the way, but we feel he gives us the best chance to win,” Aldridge said. “We may use Erick Young in a wildcat formation once in a while. Demetrice Jones will get a few snaps too. “

“I will run whatever play the coaches call. It doesn’t matter to me if it’s up the middle or outside. Wherever the play is called. We are a running team, so we will run the ball often,” Jones said.

The offensive line has only one returnee, Jonathan Thornton.

“I prefer run blocking. I just get my hands on the guy and get physical. On pass blocking I always have the quarterback’s back. The rest of the line has stepped up really fast. I haven’t had to teach them much. They already knew the basics,” Thornton said. “I worked on my pass blocking over the summer and on getting a little stronger. I also worked on getting off the ball quicker, hand placement and stuff like that.”

“Even though Thornton is the only returnee on the line, we have some guys that played a lot last season. We have high expectations for the line. They have had a good summer of workouts. So, we’re feeling good about them,” Williams said.

Bush 2018

Football Schedule

Week 1: Terry

Week 2: @ Langham Creek

Week 3: @ Alief Taylor

Week 4: Open

Week 5: Clements

Week 6: @ Kempner

Week 7: Ridge Point

Week 8: Elkins

Week 9: @ Dulles

Week 10: Austin

Week 11: @ Travis