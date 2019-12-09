Bush, Nehls announce District 22 candidacy

An already-crowded race to represent Fort Bend County in Washington has seen two more candidates throw their hats into the ring.

Pierce Bush, the grandson of late former President George H.W. Bush, and Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls have announced their candidacy to replace fellow Republican Pete Olson, who will retire from Texas’ 22nd Congressional District when his sixth term ends in 2020.

Pierce Bush, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, officially announced his candidacy Monday morning in a video posted to his personal Facebook page touting his nonprofit work.

“We face a very challenging time in our nation, and on the brink of losing a generation to the idea that socialism and free stuff are the answers for their future,” he said in the video. “… It’s time for new leaders to stand for conservatism that empowers all Americans, placing individuals above government and ensuring we all have the freedom to achieve success in life. I look forward to earning your support, your faith and your vote.”

Nehls has served as Fort Bend County Sheriff since 2012, but announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election to the office, leaving the door open for a congressional run. He previously said he was exploring the possibility of a run and made it official last Saturday.

“Washington is broken,” Nehls wrote in a Facebook post. “Career politicians have failed to secure our border and continue to mortgage our children’s future with an out-of-control $23 trillion debt.”

Both candidates have high name recognition around the county and the state. Nehls’ twin brother, Trever, serves as the Precinct 4 Constable in Fort Bend County. Bush’s cousin, George P. Bush, is Texas Land Commissioner, while former President George W. Bush is his uncle.

Bush and Nehls join a candidate pool that already includes 16 more Republicans as well as three Democrats – Sri Preston Kulkarni, Nyanza Moore and Derrick Reed.

Olson’s seat is coveted as political landscapes have shifted across the county in recent years. He won the 2016 election by 19 percentage points but had to stave off a strong bid from Kulkarni in 2018, winning the election by just five percentage points.

The filing deadline for candidates in the 2020 election was Monday, with primaries set for March 3.