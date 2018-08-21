Businesses burglarized by same man

Sugar Land police are looking for at least one man who spent the evening of Aug. 13 stealing. Police believe the man spent about 25 minutes at the office building located at 14100 Southwest Freeway before arriving at a second office building at 2245 Texas Drive just before 7 p.m.

He was seen on video exiting the second office building at about 8:30 p.m. with a black backpack and other items. Police later found evidence of forced entry, and an employee of Retriever Communications reported missing electronics.

Surveillance video confirms the man returned to the office building at 14100 Southwest Freeway at 8:53 p.m. He was seen on video leaving the building with a backpack full of items at 10:40 p.m. Police found evidence of forced entry into several offices owned by different business on the third, fourth and fifth floors. Cash and electronics were missing.

Surveillance videos at both locations show a black man with a backpack wearing blue jeans, a white polo shirt with stripes and a black Nike baseball cap. He was about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 40-55 years old.

Surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/burglary184395.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).