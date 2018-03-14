Byrd, Egbo voted District 20-6A MVPs

Peter Byrd of Bush High School and Queen Egbo of Travis High School were voted the most valuable players in District 20-6A for the 2017-2018 basketball season.

Bush won the 20-6A boys district championship with a 14-0 record and was 31-5 for the season. Bush Coach Ronnie Courtney was voted coach of the year, and in addition to Byrd, Bryson Etienne and Remy Minor were voted to the first team, and Kyle Slater and William Chavis were voted to the second team.

Egbo led Travis to a second-place finish in girls District 20-6A with an 11-3 district record and a 26-8 overall record. Egbo’s teammates Delilah Van Campen was voted to the first team, and Mackenzie Smith and Savannah Smith were voted to the second team.

Hightower won the 20-6A girls district championship with a 14-0 record and was 28-9 for the season. Hightower coach Deb Mize was voted coach of the year and Ashlyne Steen was voted defensive player of the year.

District 20-6A Boys

Coach of the Year – Ronnie Courtney, Bush; District MVP – Peter Byrd, Bush; Newcomer of the Year – Justin Hill, Travis.

District 20-6A Boys 1st Team

Bryson Etienne, Bush; Nighael Ceaser, Ridge Point; Remy Minor, Bush; Ramaj Gordon, Dulles; Mykell Robinson, Hightower; Javontae Hopkins, Travis; Derrick Geddis, Hightower; Greg Harbor, Kempner; Bradley Akhile, Austin; and Andrew Clopton, Ridge Point.

District 20-6A Boys 2nd Team

Kyle Slater, Bush; William Chavis, Bush; Nixon Chikere, Austin; Andrew Reed, Ridge Point; Jacoby Cherry, Kempner; Michael Ozomah, Hightower; Donovan Ray, Dulles; Sam Hayes, Clements; Karey McLeish, Travis; and Merdarius Roberts, Hightower.

District 23-5A Boys

Coaches of the Year – David President, Shadow Creek and Albert Thomas, Elkins; Most Valuable Player – Tyron Henry, Shadow Creek; Newcomer of the Year – Ja’von Walker, Manvel.

District 23-5A Boys 1st Team

Donovan Williams, Elkins; Terrell Wilson, Marshall; A.J. MacBride, Manvel; Tee’Shawn Garrett, Texas City; Vernon Harrell, Elkins; Simeon Soname, Shadow Creek; Jalen Davis, Galena Park; Jalen Preston, Manvel; Adrian Sherwood, Texas City; Tim Denton, Elkins; Kevin Shinnette, Galveston Ball; Jacoree Evans, Texas City

Elijah Elliot, Shadow Creek; Ja’Qualin Mitchell, Willowridge; and Heath Jackson, Elkins.

District 23-5A Boys 2nd Team

Tre’von Hamilton, Galveston Ball; Akin Newton, Shadow Creek; Dayton Booker, Texas City; Evan Cardones, Marshall; Kenan Mitchell, Shadow Creek; Tyler Callegari, Elkins; Nick Lance, Galena Park; Christian Jackson, Marshall; Cisco Silva, Santa Fe; Austin Lamb, Santa Fe; Jacolbi Harris, Elkins; Nick Moore, Galveston Ball

Tony Robbins, Galveston Ball; and J’lihl Allen, Texas City.

District 20-6A Girls

Coach of the year – Deb Mize, Hightower; District MVP – Queen Egbo, Travis; Offensive player of the year – Arianna Sturdivant, Bush; Defensive player of the year – Ashlyne Steen, Hightower; Newcomers of the year – Mikayla Green, Clements and Raven Adams, Ridge Point.

District 20-6A Girls 1st Team

Alaeh Pressley, Dulles; Destini Lombard, Hightower; Ny’Asia Goldman, Kempner; Taelor Purvis, Hightower; Taylor Thomas, Ridge Point; Delilah Van Campen, Travis

Winnie Kuimi, Hightower; Eva Sanchez, Austin; Teniola Kuyinu, Dulles; and Aresa Gipson, Hightower.

District 20-6A Girls 2nd Team

Sydney Johnson, Hightower; Jaden Eaton, Kempner; De’jah Vigilante, Bush; Morgan Strawder, Hightower; Jada Mchenry, Ridge Point; Lindsey Bush, Ridge Point; Chenelle Etuk, Clements; Jaylnn Johnson, Austin; Mackenzie Smith, Travis; and Savannah Smith, Travis.

23-5A Girls

Coach of the Year – Amanda King, Ball; District MVP – Chanielyn Galloway, Ball; Offensive Player – Mckinzie Green, Manvel; Defensive Player – Ariana Smith, Ball; Newcomer of the Year – Bre’Yona White, Shadow Creek.

23-5A Girls 1st Team

Katy Lackey, Sante Fe; Monet Jones, Elkins; Ashley Daniel, Elkins; Victoria Wright, Shadow Creek; Jada Rhodes, Shadow Creek; Bre’Yona White, Shadow Creek; Deja Williams, Manvel; Joy Chanslor, Manvel; McKinzie Green, Manvel; Nina Kovach, Ball; Chaneilyn Galloway, Ball; and Ariana Smith, Ball.

23-5A Girls 2nd Team

Yesenia Hidalgo, Galena Park; Ayona Wilson, Willowridge; Janasia Cuney, Willowridge; Tahjea Smith, Texas City; Tayiana Hines, Marshall; Michelle Owens, Sante Fe; Azalea Bhola, Elkins; Alexis Peraza, Elkins; Ahmeera Bennett, Shadow Creek; Trinitee Jones, Shadow Creek; Anessa Dussette, Manvel; and Kaila Lee, Ball.