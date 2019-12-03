CAFB’s annual Christmas Home Tour begins Dec. 13

Tickets are available for an annual local event that celebrates the Christmas holiday while simultaneously giving back to the community.

The 28th annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour will take place Dec. 13-14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Attendees will tour private homes decked out for Christmas in Alkire Lake, Sugar Creek, Sweetwater and Sienna Plantation. There will also be a candlelight tour from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13.

One $30 ticket provides admission to all homes and can be used at any time during the tour. The addresses of the homes will be printed on the back of the tickets.

Tickets are available online at cafb.org as well as at the Randall’s locations in First Colony and Pecan Grove. They also are available at the Sienna HomeFinder Center, Twenty-Two Fifty Interiors, Magpies of Sugar Land, Hello Beautiful, Feather & Nest In-teriors, the Del Webb Club House and Fabulous You.

According to Child Advocates of Fort Bend, 94 percent of all funds raised through the event goes directly to programs and services that benefit the children served by the organization. In 2018, CAFB served 2,586 children and families.