Camp Hope holding golf event

Camp Hope, an organization that provides interim housing for wounded warriors, veterans, and their families coping with combat related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, is holding a charity golf event May 21 at the Pecan Grove Country Club.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with registration, followed by lunch. At 12:45 p.m. there will be a helicopter ball drop with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m.

The cost is $100 per player (tax deductable) and that includes the round of golf, cart, range balls, lunch, replay card for free golf, dinner, prizes, and free ball in the ball drop.

Sponsorships are still available, including corporate sponsor ($800), lunch sponsor ($500), dinner sponsor ($500), cart sponsor ($250), and hole sponsor ($125).

To register, visit birdeasepro.com/camphopegolfevent. For more information, contact Curtis Brown at curtisraybrown@gmail.com or David Esch at desch@pecangrovecc.com or 281-342-9945.