Cancer survivors to walk the runway at Couture for the Cause

The models walking the runway during Couture for the Cause on Saturday, April 14, at Harvest Green will not be from Milan, Paris or New York — they will be cancer survivors giving back and providing hope.

Fort Bend’s fashion-forward event benefits the American Cancer Society. It is an eagerly anticipated evening combining food, fashion and philanthropy, but the stars of the show are the women and men whose lives have been touched by this terrible disease.

Dorothy Choice, the chair of this year’s Honors and Memorials Committee, walked her first runway in 2015 at her doctor’s suggestion. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. By 2015, she was cancer-free and ready to honor others like her.

“My first thoughts were … I’m an accountant. I don’t wear heels,” Choice said. “But I saw a good cause. I felt like everybody around me was getting cancer, so I walked the runway.”

Larry Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of Johnson Development, also has graced the runway with his wife Suzie, both cancer survivors.

“No one expects to get cancer,” Johnson said. “No one expects to have friends, family members or co-workers get cancer. The reality is, everyone has been touched by cancer and whether you donate or walk the runway, you are working toward finding a cure.”

Johnson Development is presenting this year’s event, titled Garden Glitz. It will celebrate and honor the life of longtime Johnson Development employee, Carolyn Williams. Williams lost her 13-year, hard-fought battle with cancer on June 14, 2016.

The event will be hosted by Johnson Development’s Harvest Green community at 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond — an apt choice as evidence suggests people can reduce their risk of cancer by making healthy food choices and staying active.

The farm-centric community promotes a healthy lifestyle boasting a 12-acre community farm, opportunities to rent growing plots, a CSA program and plenty of trails and open spaces.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Guests will be treated to food from local restaurants, a signature cocktail, music, raffles and prize. The fashion show will be produced by Lenny Matuszewski, with hair by Mark Anthony of Milagro Salons, and makeup by LaDonna Marie of Sugar Land Face and Body.

Event tickets are $125. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, contact Tiziana Triolo at 713-706.5657 or Tiziana.Triolo@cancer.org.

To purchase tickets online, visit https://acshph.ejoinme.org/CoutureforCause.