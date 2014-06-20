Cancer walk, festival set for Oct. 30
Missouri City Fitness in conjunction with Missouri City Church of Christ will host its second annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk and fall festival on Oct. 30.
The walk will start at Missouri City Church of Christ at 2019 Bright Meadows Drive, Missouri City. The gathering starts at 11 a.m., and the walk begins at noon. The groups are reaching out to the community, public service workers, and those who may have someone they know affected by cancer now, or those who may have lost someone due to the illness. Last year, they attempted the same event; however the weather did not permit.
Therefore, the group gathered at Missouri City Church of Christ and had last year’s donation recipient speak on her mother’s behalf. They collected donations onsite to give to a recipient with cancer. All donations collected go directly to the chosen family. A GoFundMe account has been set up for donations, the link to donate is www.gofundme.com/2nhvam64.
This year donations will go to a 14-year-old recipient with colon cancer. Donations will also be collected at Mo City Fitness Gym 2601 Cartwright Road, Missouri City.