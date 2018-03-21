Candidates should consider running in Missouri City

Dear editor,

We had some excellent candidates run in our local primaries this year, and I would like to encourage those who lost in the primary not to give up their political ambitions. If you are a resident of Missouri City, might I suggest you cut your teeth on something a little closer to home?

Missouri City is in dire need of good candidates to run against a couple entrenched, entitled and out-of-touch city council members, and as a resident of Missouri City I would like to propose you to run for local office.

The Missouri City City Council elections are held in November, the same time as the general election, and anyone who wants to run for mayor or one of the two at-large city council positions will need to be thinking about that now in anticipation of the July/August filing deadline. If Missouri City is going to stay a viable city as it moves forward into the 21st century, we need some good candidates. Missouri City isn’t going to progress or even adequately meet the challenges of the coming years with the current mayor, Allen Owen, or with City Councilman Jerry Wyatt.

Both these men have certainly served the city well in the past, but now we need forward-thinking leaders with imagination and creative ideas if the city is going to thrive. Owen has been either mayor or on the city council for 32 years. Wyatt has been on the city council for 33 years. Many of the challenges the city faces today are of their making and they have shown limited insight into how to find ways to extricate our city from their gaffs. In fact, both men have said “this is how we’ve done it since the 1980s and it worked fine then.” I for one am not comforted by the idea of city leaders who want to pretend that nothing has changed since the 1980s – the internet, email, cell phones, social media, the economy, social issues, population numbers – these have made huge leaps and leaders who pretend otherwise will not be helpful as we negotiate the tides into the 2020s.

So please, budding politicians: Think of your city when you are thinking of public service and elected office. Missouri City needs you! Consider running for Missouri City mayor and for at-large city council member.

Valerie Tolman

Missouri City