Catch Disco Fever with the Fort Bend Education Foundation

The Fort Bend Education Foundation announced its theme for the 26th Annual Gala to be held on March 2, 2019, at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square.

Gala Co-Chairs Stacy Bynes and Laura Winters are psyched with this year’s theme “Disco Fever” presented by Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, L.L.P. Enter into the age of 8-tracks, cassettes and stereos – not to mention synthesizers – as they celebrate 26 years of success of the Fort Bend Education Foundation and thank the community for their generous support.

Can you feel it? Oh, what a feeling. Fuel the fever while dining on a magical meal. Afterward, shake your booty and get down as you boogie to the music of Password.

As the disco ball turns, get your groove on as you bid on auction items presented by Commissioner James Patterson. Keep your bid strong and keep it stayin’ alive as you bid high and bid often. Or, get syncopated with friends for a bid that will create an inferno. Leave the discotheque feeling fine in your efforts to support the Fort Bend Education Foundation as the Disco King or Queen you were meant to be.

Planning is now in progress. Information regarding sponsorships, auction donations and individual tickets is available at www.fortbendisd.com/foundation. The Fort Bend Education Foundation touches every school in Fort Bend ISD. Its mission is to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all Fort Bend ISD students through its grant programs.