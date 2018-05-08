Celebrating family fun May 8, 2018 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment Visitors make their way to some of the 32 vendor booths Saturday at Constellation Field during Family Fun Day, hosted by the Fort Bend Star and the Sugar Land Skeeters. Hundreds of people came out to see the goods and services offered by the vendors and to take advantage of the inflatable games and splash pad at the stadium. The first 100 guests were given ticket vouchers for a free Skeeters game. (Photo by Joe Southern) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
