Celebrating family fun

by

Visitors make their way to some of the 32 vendor booths Saturday at Constellation Field during Family Fun Day, hosted by the Fort Bend Star and the Sugar Land Skeeters. Hundreds of people came out to see the goods and services offered by the vendors and to take advantage of the inflatable games and splash pad at the stadium. The first 100 guests were given ticket vouchers for a free Skeeters game. (Photo by Joe Southern)

