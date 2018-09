Filmmaker Denton Florian, left, speaks with Bryan McAuley, site manager for San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site, following Florian’s talk at the Aug. 21 meeting of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission in Richmond. He gave a presentation about the challenges of making the Emmy Award-winning film, “San Houston: American Statesman, Soldier and Pioneer.” His Emmy is pictured on the table. (Photo by Joe Southern)