Celebrity basketball game to benefit Willowridge High School

Former NBA players T.J. Ford and Tracy McGrady will host a celebrity basketball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, to benefit Willowridge High School staff members.

Players from the T.J. Ford Basketball Program will compete against McGrady’s sponsored team, GR Sports. The event will take place at FBISD’s Wheeler Field House (16403 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land), from 1:30-6 p.m. Admission is $8 (adults), $5 (students) and free for children two years of age and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event.

All proceeds from this event will go directly into an account that has been set up to help WHS teachers. Following the discovery of mold growth inside of WHS this summer, many supplies and materials inside WHS had to be discarded. While Fort Bend ISD is actively working with WHS administrators to replace instructional items, supplies and furniture, district funds cannot be used to replace personal items that belonged to staff members.

Event line-up:



2 p.m. – Fourth grade game (12-minute halves with a three-minute halftime)

3 p.m. – Sixth grade game (14-minute halves with a three-minute halftime)

4:30 p.m. – FBISD All-Star high school game (16-minute halves, 10-minute halftime)

The All-Star game will feature teams comprised of 2-3 top players from each FBISD high school. T.J. Ford and Moochie Norris will serve as team coaches. Veteran UIL officials will officiate the game and all national federation rules will apply during game play.