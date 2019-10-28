Census planning underway in Sugar Land

Sugar Land residents may be seeing more government workers out and about in their neighborhood during the next few weeks.

According to the city, the U.S. Census’ address canvassing operation has begun, and it is possible residents may see workers in the community. The city has appointed a Complete Count Committee to ensure an accurate and complete count of Sugar Land residents for the 2020 Census, which provides the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting and distributing federal funds that support state, county and local community programs impacting education, transportation, employment, health care, public policy and more.

Workers can be identified by their official identification badges with their name and photo. They also will be carrying an official bag that displays the U.S. Census Bureau seal. To confirm Neighborhood Canvasser Employment, visit census.gov/staffsearch or call 972-510-1800 or 800-582-6159.

For more information on the city’s census activities, visit sugarlandtx.gov/census2020.