Centennial celebration set for Sugar Land Auditorium

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation (SLCAF) recentl;y announced the Sugar Land Auditorium Centennial Celebration to be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The family friendly event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historic Sugar Land Auditorium, which is the last remaining public building from the original company-owned town of Sugar Land.

The celebration will take place on the grounds of the historic Sugar Land Auditorium (226 Lakeview Dr.) and will be filled with free performances and fun activities for the entire family. The festivities will begin with a proclamation from Sugar Land’s mayor, Joe Zimmerman, followed by a variety of musical acts, talks, demonstrations and interactive activities that will educate attendees about the histories of the auditorium, the City of Sugar Land, and 1918 America.

The Texian Time Machine will be onsite coordinating an assortment of exciting children’s activities including a scavenger hunt, paper airplane making station, photo booth with vintage clothing and props, and time-period-inspired games!

The Knights of Columbus, from St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, will be grilling hamburgers, hotdogs and other eats for all to enjoy during the event. The SLCAF will host a special Ice Cream Social from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. spotlighting local celebrity scoopers. There will be many other special areas, including story time, featuring a special celebration of the 100th birthday of Raggedy Ann, as well as musical performances featuring popular music from the World War I era, including ragtime and Dixieland. Performers will be available to chat with the guests after their performances.

Inspiration Stage will delight guests with scenes from their productions of “Newsies” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” After the performances, the actors, along with suffragettes and soldiers will be roaming the grounds in period attire furthering the feel that guests have been transported back in time.

There will be a special screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, “Saving Brinton” at 1 p.m. inside the Sugar Land Auditorium. The screening will be followed by a talk with the film’s star and director.