Central Fort Bend Chamber offering Fort Bend County commemorative ornament

Central Fort Bend Chamber released its inaugural Fort Bend County commemorative ornament on Oct. 1.

This will be the first of many yearly collectable ornaments. The 2018 ornament features the historic Fort Bend County Courthouse. The design for the ornament was completed by local artist Nina Struthers with Art by Nina.

They will make the perfect holiday gift for staff, family and friends. The ornament can be purchased for $35 at the Central Fort Bend Chamber office at 4120 Avenue H, Rosenberg, or by calling 281-342-5464.