Central Fort Bend Chamber schedules events

The Central Fort Bend Chamber has scheduled a candidate’s forum and a regional infrastructure conference.

Candidates forum

The Governmental Affairs Division of the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates forum for the City of Richmond. The forum is free and open to the public beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 17, at George Memorial Library located at 1001 Golfview Drive in the meeting room. A forum for Rosenberg candidates was held April 10.

Matthew Breazeale of Jones | Carter and Chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Central Fort Bend Chamber, will act as moderator. Each candidate will have an opportunity to present a three-minute opening statement, followed by a series of five prepared questions presented to the candidates by Breazeale, and ending with opening the floor to questions from the audience. All statements and responses will be timed for equality and fairness.

Early voting is April 23 and Election Day is May 5. To register for the event, visit www.CFBCA.org.

Regional Infrastructure Conference

The Fort Bend Regional Infrastructure Conference will be hosted by the Central Fort Bend Chamber in partnership with the Fort Bend Chamber on Thursday, June 28, at the Safari Texas Ranch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special guest speakers include Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert and Jeff Moseley with the Texas Association of Business. The keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Dr. Ray Perryman with The Perryman Group.

The Fort Bend Regional Infrastructure Conference will offer a series of sessions pertaining to topics such as: a Fort Bend County Legislative Update, a Fort Bend County Mayoral Panel, a session on Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, the Texas Economy and Engineering Ethics.

The title sponsor for the conference is Dannenbaum Engineering. This year’s breakfast sponsor is Sprint Waste Services and the luncheon sponsor is HCSS. The corporate sponsors are Costello, EHRA, S&B Infrastructure, Civil Corp, and IDS Engineering Group.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and won’t last long. Register at www.fortbendchamber.org. Individual registrations for the full day conference are also still available. For more information, visit www.CFBCA.org or call 281-342-5464.