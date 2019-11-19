Ceremony commemorates Scarcella’s 50 years in office

From left to right are Sugar Land Rotary Club board member Marvin Marcell, Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella and Sugar Land Rotary Club President Raleigh Bailes, Jr. Highlighting his 50-year tenure as the chief executive officer of Stafford on a continuous basis — the longest mayoral tenure in the U.S. — Scarcella recently treated members of the Sugar Land Rotary Club with accounts of some of Stafford’s notable achievements, including the elimination of the city’s property tax in 1995 and the elimination of the city’s general obligation debt in 2014. (Contributed photo)