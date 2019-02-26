Chamber hosting Fort Bend Candidates Academy

Have you considered running for an elected position? Do you understand what makes a successful campaign?

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has created an in-depth program for community members focusing on personal and political preparation for a future career as an elected official and community leader. The two-part program provides the opportunity to learn and interact with former politicians and community leaders as well as prominent campaign executives.

Free from political affiliations, the Fort Bend Candidates Academy provides a comprehensive learning environment where potential candidates for elected office, as well as those interested in the process, can learn the key components of a political campaign.

Ideal attendees for the Candidates Academy are individuals who are looking to become more politically active. Current candidates and campaign staff involved at any level should also attend. Newly elected Fort Bend County Judge KP George completed the 2018 program and said,

“I enjoyed participating in the Candidates Academy. The program is a helpful resource in running a modern campaign in Texas.”

The Candidates Academy is scheduled for two sessions; March 22 and March 29. Christopher Hill of 180 Messaging and Fort Bend Chamber Governmental Relations Division Chair Christopher Breaux of Whitely Penn will facilitate the program.

The two sessions will be held at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, office located at 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, from 8:30-11 a.m. Registration is $150 for both sessions, and $100 for registrants under 40. Current elected officials are invited to attend at no charge. Breakfast included.

For more information, visit www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Matthew Ferraro at 281-491-0277 or matthew@fortbendcc.org.