Chamber to host update on The Grid

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division will host an informative presentation on The Grid redevelopment on the former Texas Instrument (TI) site in Stafford on Thursday, March 28, from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce office, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land.

The guest speaker, Brian Murphy, is the managing principal of StreetLevel Investments, an investment and development firm with an expertise for ground-up, value-added and distressed assets which are transformed into dynamic retail, entertainment, dining, medical, residential and hotel environments through public and private partnerships.

StreetLevel Investments and joint-venture partner Provident Realty Advisors, Inc. have broken ground on the much-anticipated, expansive mixed-use development under construction in Stafford. Spanning 192 acres, the Grid will integrate 350,000 square feet of destination retail and restaurant concepts; 2,400 residential units; 500,000 square feet of creatively focused office space; multiple hotel brands and concepts; a premier health club; a luxury cinema; a network of pocket parks, jogging and bike trails; and activated public space, together in a walkable urban district.

The Grid will create a vibrant community gathering place for residents, office workers and visitors from neighboring communities throughout Fort Bend County. It is strategically located at the gateway to Fort Bend’s Innovation Corridor; providing a rich history of world-changing innovation and new economic growth in the southwest Houston region.

For registration or sponsorship, visit www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Matthew Ferraro at 281-491-0277 or Matthew@fortbendcc.org.