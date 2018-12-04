Change is happening in Missouri City

Dear Editor,

Any Missouri City resident with any sense or knowledge of Missouri City history would see the November 2018 elections as a huge event and significant potential turning point in Missouri City history.

Good representation is an ideal held by all voters and for years it has been lacking in Missouri City. For twenty to thirty years, we’ve seen the city’s residents represented by city officials elected under circumstances which particularly favored particular neighborhoods and groups. With November’s election, the majority voice of the city’s residents has spoken. We’ve seen longtime incumbents defeated or at least held accountable in another election. There are many who very much applaud the bravery, new ideas and commitment voiced and displayed by all of the candidates in the November elections.

The past is gone as we all know but Missouri City has distinguished itself for many years as being forgettable and not particularly competitive with neighboring communities. Sure, Missouri City wins accolades from time to time, but isn’t it due to the great amenities in neighboring towns? Sugar Land has grown and become a star performer among Texas cities by virtue of its leadership and initiative. Pearland has also become a great community. So, will Missouri City become one of these rising stars among Texas cities? That remains to be seen but I think it incumbent upon Missouri City voters and residents to give the candidates who have defeated or are still attempting to defeat long-time incumbents a chance.

We very much need to see if the new crop of elected officials can be inclusive, bring real prosperity back to Missouri City, and really value citizen input and bring all stakeholders together.

Howard E. Moline

Missouri City