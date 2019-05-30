Charges filed in Quail Valley stabbing

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman May 14 near Missouri City.

Frederick Lewis, 45, has been charged with murder in the 240th State District Court in Fort Bend County. The victim, Tiffany Uzor, 40, suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from the Houston Police Department, a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 8:30 a.m. May 14 and told police Uzor had been stabbed in a house at 8339 Quail Valley Dr., where officers found Uzor lying on the living room floor.

Further investigation led to the identification of Lewis as a suspect in the case, and police say Lewis and Uzor had dated for approximately two years.