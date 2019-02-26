Charter Review Commission sets March 4 public hearing

The Sugar Land Charter Review Commission will hold a public hearing on March 4, at 4 p.m., at Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North to give the public an opportunity to provide suggestions for changes to the city’s charter.

The city council appointed an independent group of residents last year to review the city’s charter, a document that provides the foundation for governance in Sugar Land. Members of the Sugar Land Charter Review Commission include Chairman David Gornet, Stewart Jacobson, Tom DeMont, Jack Molho and Carla Dunmore-Mondt.

The commission held their first public hearing on Jan. 23 and continues to schedule meetings through April. All meetings are open to the public, and a schedule is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/crc. A recommendation to city council is scheduled for April 2 with a possible charter election called in the future.

In 1981, Sugar Land citizens voted to adopt the city’s first home-rule charter. By converting from a general-law city to a home-rulae city, citizens chose to exercise their right under the Texas Constitution to make local laws to govern their own affairs. The charter is the city’s “constitution” and cannot be amended except by approval of the voters and not more than every two years.

The charter is a document that establishes the form of government for Sugar Land. This includes provisions for a council-manager form of government, legislative authority of City Council, general elections provisions, finance provisions and several other areas outlining the governance of Sugar Land. The charter is available online at www.sugarlandtx.gov/charter.