Chen, Kermally victorious in area runoffs

The area has two new city council members after runoff election results rolled in Saturday night.

According to the results, which are unofficial until canvassed, Alice Chen is the new representative for Position 1 on Stafford’s city council. Naushad Kermally overtook Nabila Mansoor to become Sugar Land’s city council member for District 2.

Chen, who has lived in Stafford for 30 years working as a community activist, volunteer and small business owner, narrowly edged out Auturo Jackson by receiving 51.9 percent (614) of the votes compared to Jackson’s 48.1 percent (569). Chen has been Congressman Al Green’s community liaison since 2006 and also served on Stafford’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Kermally, a 23-year Sugar Land resident who has previously served on various committees around Fort Bend County, was named on about 57.3 percent (1,811) of ballots compared to Mansoor’s total of about 42.7 percent (1,352).