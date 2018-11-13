Child Advocates of Fort Bend announces neighborhoods for 2018 Christmas Home Tour

“Twenty-seven years ago, a group of volunteers, many of whom are still involved, opened their homes, decorated them for Christmas, baked some cookies and charged admission in an effort to keep Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s (CAFB) doors open,” said Lisa Moore, Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s development officer and event chair.

Thanks to those generous ladies and many others who have participated through the years, this event not only kept the doors open, but it has allowed the agency to increase its programming and staff in order to meet the needs of the Fort Bend community.

CAFB has announced that five generous homeowners in Sienna Point, Sienna Plantation, Alkire Lake, Lakes of Williams Ranch and a historic home in Richmond are planning to be on the Home Tour on Dec. 7 and 8.

“Homeowners are so special to us – we wouldn’t have a tour without them,” Moore said. “The addition of two new neighborhoods (Sienna Point and Richmond) is what keeps the Home Tour fresh. Each year we are able to showcase an assortment of neighborhoods, displaying the variety of Fort Bend County.”

Nationally, one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused by the age of 18 and it is estimated that only 1 in 10 ever tells anyone.

“The number of children and families served by our Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) increased 25 percent in 2017 alone and has increased 58 percent in the last five years. In addition, as of Aug. 31, we’ve conducted more forensic interviews for children who have made outcries of abuse than in all of 2017,” stated CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “By sponsoring or participating in the Home Tour, you can help us ensure that all child victims of abuse get the therapy and healing services they desperately need.”

The Christmas Home Tour features private homes in Fort Bend County beautifully decorated for Christmas. One ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours. The Tour runs Friday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sponsorships are now available. Sponsorship Opportunities range from $100 to $15,000. To become a sponsor or to volunteer, visit www.cafb.org/events/home-tour/ or contact Lisa Moore at 281-344-5108 or lmoore@cafb.org.