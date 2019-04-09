Child Advocates of Fort Bend expanding to meet increase in need for services

On March 29, Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) broke ground on the new Davis George Campus at 5403 Avenue N in Rosenberg.

CAFB’s plans for expansion were driven by significant increases in the reporting of child abuse and referrals in Fort Bend County. In 2018, CAFB served 2,586 children and families whose lives were touched by abuse or neglect. This dramatic rise of 23% percent over the prior year forces many children to wait six to eight weeks to receive the therapy services they need. CAFB expects the number of families and children served will double in the next five years.

To meet the demand, the campus will include 9,000 additional square feet to double the space needed for forensic interview rooms and therapy rooms. It will completely renovate its current 18,000 square feet and provide room for 25 additional staff and many more volunteer trainees. On the project is architect Gensler and project manager Darrell Roth of RMG. Forney Construction will begin construction this spring.

CAFB will relocate its Children’s Advocacy Center services to temporary offices at 6415 Reading Road, Rosenberg and its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program and administrative offices to Fort Bend County Justice Center at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle, 2nd Floor, Richmond during the building and renovation.

“We are here so that no child falls through the cracks in Fort Bend County,” said Ruthanne Mefford, Child Advocates of Fort Bend Chief Executive Officer. “This newly remodeled and expanded building will ensure we can serve every child who needs our services now and into the future.”

To fund construction and expanded operations, CAFB launched a capital campaign called For The Children’s Sake, chaired by Nancy Olson with counsel from Dini Spheris. To date, CAFB has raised $5.9 million toward the campaign’s goal of $8 million. All of its Board of Directors have made a financial commitment. In late 2018, The George Foundation quietly kicked off the campaign with a $2 million grant commitment. Additional generous supporters include The Henderson-Wessendorff Foundation, Houston Endowment, Fred and Mabel R. Parks Foundation, BGE, Sprint Waste, OCuSOFT, Gulf Coast Medical Foundation, and Amegy Bank.

“We need the community to step up now more than ever. I cannot think of a sector of our society who deserves attention more than abused and neglected children. A child who is brave enough to come forward and disclose abuse shouldn’t have to wait in line for help. We can’t have that in Fort Bend County,” said Olson.

CAFB has a unique opportunity to receive a $1 million matching grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation of Oklahoma if it raises $1.4 million in community support in the next nine months, essentially doubling the impact of every donation from now until the match is completed.

For more information about the campaign or to learn about potential naming opportunities on the new campus, please contact Jessica Jubin, development officer and campaign manager jjubin@cafb.org or 281-344-5136.