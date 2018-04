Dear Editor,

Thousands Die In Weekend Gun Violence

Imagine that headline then consider that it is true. Sadly, our children are steeped in gun violence on TV, in movies, on their smart phones and on computer screens and, in fact, thousands do die there every day. And when there is real blood and gore, somehow it is a gun’s fault.

“Ban all evil-looking black guns!” That will help?

Jeff McMullan

Sugar Land