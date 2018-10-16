Chili Challenge raises fun, funds for first responders

There was plenty of chili to go around and then some at the 8th Annual Classic Chili Challenge, held last Saturday at Classic Chevrolet to benefit Fort Bend County first responders.

An estimated 2,000 people came out to enjoy the food and festivities. Aside from an afternoon with spicy hot dishes and dessert, there was fun in front of the stage with community members dancing in the sand. The area was later used for tug of war games.

Music was supplied by Bill and Kim Nash, co-founders of Texas Best Music Fest and Champions Kids Camp, and the event emcee was Ray Aguilar, manager of Classic Chevrolet.

Classic Chili Challenge and Dessert Bake Off honorees and beneficiaries included Behind the Badge Charities, police and fire/EMS departments from Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Richmond, Rosenberg, and Meadows Place, along with the sheriff and constable departments of Fort Bend County. Also on hand was the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Classic Chevrolet Sugar Land Operations Director Jerry Parks was happy with the turnout.

“This is fantastic. We just love all our neighbors and friends from Fort Bend County who do this for our first responders. It’s a great turnout and we plan on another great year next year,” he said.

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner James Patterson was there with praise for both the community and first responders.

“Classic Chevrolet has always done a great job and helping out all first responders in all of Fort Bend County. Jerry (Parks) does a great job of giving back to the community,” he said.

Members of the community of law enforcement were there including Shayna Harris, who works for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and also volunteers for Behind the Badge Charities. The volunteer organization provides emergency financial assistance to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency dispatchers.

“Basically we give our money to injured first responders, and give scholarships to their children; we try to help as much as we can to anyone who needs it,” she said.

Results

First Responder Winning Chili Teams:

Sugar Land Police

Sugar Land Fire

Richmond Police

Richmond Fire

Missouri City Police

Missouri City Fire

Precinct 4 Constables

Needville Fire Department

Civilian Winning Chili Teams:

Fort Bend Regional Council

TDR Cookers

Hispanic Heritage

Los Palomeros Cookers

Thin Blue Line

Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office

Lease A Husband

Winning Bake Teams:

This Cake by Kris

Stafford Municipal School District 1st and 2nd Period

Stafford Municipal School District 5th and 6th Period