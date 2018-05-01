Cities, MUDs, LIDs holding elections Saturday

By Joe Southern

Here in eastern Fort Bend County, Sugar Land, Stafford, and Meadows Place all have contested races for their respective city councils this Saturday. Missouri City holds its elections in the fall, but does have a Municipal Utility District question on the ballot.

Sugar Land

In Sugar Land, the mayor and two at-large positions are up for election. Mayor Joe Zimmerman is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Diana Miller.

Councilmember Himesh Gandhi is unopposed for at-large position 1.

At-large position 2 Councilmember Mary Joyce is vacating the seat and Jennifer Lane has filed for the position. Fara Ahmed has also filed but is a write-in candidate, meaning her name will not be on the ballot but she qualifies to have voters write her name on the ballot.

Stafford

In Stafford, three city council positions are open with each incumbent and one challenger filing. The top three vote-getters in the four-way race get the seats. Incumbents Don Jones, Ken Mathew, and Cecil Willis are being challenged by Johnny Baiamonte.

Meadows Place

The biggest election tussle is happening in Meadows Place. The mayor and three council positions are open and all but one incumbent is being challenged.

Mayor Charles Jessup is challenged by Mark McGrath.

Place 1 Councilmember John Isbell is challenged by Lisa Johnson.

Place 3 Councilmember Rick Staigle is challenged by Scott Holland.

Only Place 2 Councilmember Steve Bezner is unopposed.

There are also numerous Municipal Utility Districts and Levee Improvement Districts that are holding elections and referendums. Election Day is Saturday, May 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find a polling location, sample ballot or other information, visit https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/county-services/elections-voter-registration/election-day-information. A list of polling places is on page 11.