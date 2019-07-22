City attorney receives TCAA mentor award

A local attorney has been recognized for pouring back into his profession’s younger generation.

Gary Smith, an attorney for the city of Richmond, was awarded the Outstanding Mentor Award by the Texas City Attorneys Association during the TCAA Conference in San Antonio last month. The TCAA Board of Directors recently created the award to recognize and honor a municipal attorney for significant and distinguished mentoring achievements related to young attorneys and their practice in the field of municipal law.

According to a news release, the nominee must have demonstrated the qualities of a mentor to one or more young municipal attorneys by serving as a role model and significantly contributing to the profession and/or community.