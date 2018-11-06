City council recommits to the ‘Sugar Land Way’

Sugar Land City Council recently held its annual leadership and strategic planning retreat, a multi-day planning session where it formalized priorities important to citizens and recommitted to a concept known as the “Sugar Land Way.”

The “Sugar Land Way” is a mindset that has been around since the city’s founding. In its broadest sense, it is a commitment to doing things differently, a cut above – a commitment to bold and thoughtful thinking designed to make life sweeter and more refined for the people and businesses that call Sugar Land home.

“People ask me what I mean by the ‘Sugar Land Way,’” said City Manager Allen Bogard. “To me, it’s what brought us to Sugar Land, what makes us stay and what makes us one-of-a-kind.”

A recommitment to the “Sugar Land Way” was the binding thread throughout the planning retreat. Discussions focused on key governance foundations, which make the “Sugar Land Way” possible including a renewal of good governance practices and returning to a more business-like approach to decision-making. In addition, city council established priorities for the next fiscal year and built consensus around key priorities for this fiscal year.

“The ‘Sugar Land Way’ contributes to our sense of community pride; it is a feeling that we get when we think about Sugar Land; but in order to put into words how we will be focusing on this recommitment, the city council and staff will be placing specific emphasis in the coming years on components of the ‘Sugar Land Way,’” said Bogard.

Those components include:

• ensuring Sugar Land remains safer than ever before by building upon years of investments in facilities and public safety innovations;

• maintaining aging infrastructure and facilities at the high level expected by Sugar Land residents;

• retaining and challenging a champion workforce that consistently exceeds the high expectations of the Sugar Land community;

• constantly improving the appearance of the community; and

• building upon Sugar Land’s position as an economic powerhouse and financial leader (as well as a focus on strengthened resilience) that allows the city to improve its quality of life and minimize the residential tax burden.

“City council’s work at our goal-setting retreat provides an excellent foundation as we roll up our sleeves this year to do the work necessary to ensure that Sugar Land remains the crown jewel of Fort Bend County,” said Mayor Joe Zimmerman. “The quality amenities that set us apart and make Sugar Land different and unique result from an intentional approach, and they are what continue to attract residents, businesses and visitors to our city. It’s important that we continue to prioritize the investments that support our outstanding quality of life.”