City, county leaders to hold PPE drive in Stafford

While many citizens are essentially on lockdown, Fort Bend County’s first responders are directly in the line of fire of COVID-19.

City, county and federal leaders are looking to protect them from the spread of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, and they’re asking for the community’s help in doing so.

On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Al Green joined Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella, Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford and Fort Bend County Judge KP George to announce their collaboration on a donation drive seeking personal protection equipment (PPE). Those items will be given to each municipality’s first responders.

“(Our first responders) are putting their lives on the line every day on the front lines. It’s essential that we get this equipment for them,” Ford said. “Please, if you know anyone who has any extra PPE items, please send them our way. Our first responders are in dire need of this equipment.”

The drive will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 16 at the Stafford Centre at 10505 Cash Rd. Ford, Scarcella, George and Green will personally be on hand to accept donations of items such as masks, hand sanitizer and more.

The accepted items are as follows:

· Biohazard bags

· Bleach spray & wipes

· Disposable surgical & isolation gowns

· Eye protection and goggles

· Face shields

· Hand Sanitizer with 60% alcohol

· sopropyl alcohol

· N95 masks or surgical masks

· PAPR respirators with all equipment

· Shoe covers

· Sterile & nonsterile latex-free gloves

Officials will also be accepting monetary donations to go toward the purchase of additional PPE equipment in the coming weeks and months. Checks can be made out to each respective city or municipality.

“This is something that has impacted all of us, and we believe that united, we can conquer this disease,” Green said. “United, we can be prepared to go forward so that our economy can open again. We still have much work to do in conquering this disease.”

Houston’s International Management District (IMD) and Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) are among those to have donated money. The ACC also has donated hundreds of PPE items.

“We are at this critical time in this community,” IMD Chairman Wea Lee said. “We definitely need to work together hand in hand.”

Fort Bend County health officials have reported 577 cases of COVID-19 in the area as of Tuesday morning, including 14 deaths. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has infected more than 1.7 million people worldwide in 213 different countries and caused more than 111,000 deaths.

“We have an obligation to protect our first responders,” George said. “That’s why we are doing this.”