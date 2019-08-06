City of Richmond announces new emergency management coordinator

The City of Richmond will look to a new face in the event of an emergency.

Last week, the city announced it had hired Anthony Pryor as its new emergency management coordinator. According to the city, Pryor has worked in the fire and emergency service field for nearly two decades.

Pryor most recently served as a captain with Leander’s Fire Marshal’s office and deputy chief of special operations with the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s office.

He has also served in the Victoria Fire Marshal’s office, Manor Fire Department and Travis County ESD 4. Pryor received his bachelor’s degree from West Texas A&M as well as an associate’s degree from Austin Community College. He holds certification as a master firefighter, arson investigator and fire inspector, Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, hazmat technician, Hazardous Materials Incident Commander as well as a variety of safety education certifications.