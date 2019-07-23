City of Richmond receives platinum scenic city award

The City of Richmond has ‘ranked up’ to Platinum level certification, the highest level achieved through the Scenic City Certification Program, a project of Scenic Texas. The Scenic City program supports and recognizes cities for commitment to high-quality scenic standards for public roadways and public spaces.

Scenic Texas will award all 21 municipalities at their annual awards reception on Oct. 10 in San Antonio.

Cities apply to the program for evaluation and scoring of existing municipal standards against the model, and those with the highest evaluation scores earn certification.

The standards evaluate streetscapes- the protection of trees and landscape as well as sidewalks; ordinances, design standards and new development; utilities and cable line programs; historic district preservation programs and beautification programs such as Keep Richmond Beautiful, among other things.

