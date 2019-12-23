City of Rosenberg appoints new council member

The Rosenberg City Council voted Dec. 17 to appoint Timothy P. Anders as council member for District 3 after Lisa Wallingford resigned from the position a week earlier. Anders, selected from a field of seven candidates, will serve the remainder of the unexpired term through May 2020.

He has been a resident of Rosenberg since 1973 and worked with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years. He was a member of Terry High School’s first graduating class of 1983, attended both Wharton County Junior College and the University of Houston and served in the U.S. Army. He is also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond and the Fort Bend County Deputies Association.

“I just want to help make Rosenberg better,” Anders said in a statement released by the city. “The citizens deserve it. Rosenberg is changing and we can’t just spin our wheels. We have to make things better … and do what’s best for the citizens as a whole.”