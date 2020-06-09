City of Rosenberg set to resume water disconnections

The grace period to avoid disconnection of water utility services from the City of Rosenberg will end on Thursday, June 18, at which time past due accounts will be subject to disconnection, the city said on Friday. Disconnections had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can pay their water utility bills via phone by calling 832-595-3400, on the city’s website at municipalonlinepayments.com/rosenbergtx or by visiting City Hall at 2110 4th St. and going to the customer service counter.

For those needing help with payments, Fort Bend County has approved $19.5 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to support county residents, which will help eligible citizens pay their rent, mortgage and utilities through November. Phase I of the application period ended last week due to high demand, but applications for Phase II will begin July 20. Those in need can apply online at coronavirusfortbend.gov/forms-covid19-rental-assistance-program.html when applications open at fortbendcountytx.gov. Call 281-238-2273 for more information.